Analysts Expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) to report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.39). J C Penney posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

JCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE JCP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,555,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,906. J C Penney has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $164.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,410 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 62,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

