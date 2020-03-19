Analysts Expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth $1,101,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth $6,267,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.36. 2,357,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.98. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

