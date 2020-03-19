Analysts Expect Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Truist Financial posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

