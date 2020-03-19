Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation also posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $5.24 on Thursday, reaching $27.40. 2,465,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,539. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

