Analysts Issue Forecasts for SGS Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SGS in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get SGS alerts:

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

SGS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 122,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,881. SGS has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. SGS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.