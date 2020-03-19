Analysts Offer Predictions for Bureau Veritas SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bureau Veritas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $$19.61 during midday trading on Thursday. 118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.00. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.