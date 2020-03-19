Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Airbus (AIR)

Airbus (EPA: AIR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2020 – Airbus was given a new €132.00 ($153.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Airbus was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Airbus was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Airbus was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Airbus was given a new €171.00 ($198.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Airbus was given a new €153.00 ($177.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Airbus was given a new €148.00 ($172.09) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Airbus was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Airbus was given a new €171.00 ($198.84) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Airbus was given a new €156.00 ($181.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Airbus was given a new €156.00 ($181.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Airbus was given a new €153.00 ($177.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($161.63) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Airbus was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Airbus was given a new €167.00 ($194.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Airbus was given a new €147.00 ($170.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Airbus was given a new €157.00 ($182.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Airbus was given a new €186.00 ($216.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Airbus had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/31/2020 – Airbus was given a new €186.00 ($216.28) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Airbus was given a new €146.00 ($169.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Airbus was given a new €153.00 ($177.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Airbus was given a new €147.00 ($170.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Airbus was given a new €149.00 ($173.26) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Airbus was given a new €157.00 ($182.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Airbus was given a new €178.00 ($206.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Airbus was given a new €153.00 ($177.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA:AIR traded up €3.73 ($4.34) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €52.80 ($61.40). 3,443,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €116.97 and its 200-day moving average is €125.04. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

