Analysts Set $18.00 Price Target for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NexPoint Real Estate Finance an industry rank of 34 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director John Troiano bought 28,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $262,880.09.

ONEW traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 109,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,736. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

