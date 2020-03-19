Analysts Set $34.00 Target Price for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hooker Furniture an industry rank of 34 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOFT shares. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Hooker Furniture from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the third quarter worth $230,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 274.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOFT opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.77. Hooker Furniture has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

