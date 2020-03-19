Analysts Set $7.88 Target Price for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.88 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Biomerica an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Biomerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Biomerica stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

