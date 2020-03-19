Analysts Set Expectations for CV Sciences Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CV Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CV Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CV Sciences from $1.60 to $4.20 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

CV Sciences stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

