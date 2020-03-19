Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 19th (ALNY, AZO, CFRX, DRNA, FLMN, KRP, MNRL, PYPL, RGR, TDG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 19th:

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR). They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $655.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

