Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 19th (ARW, BMW, DB, FERG, ITV, MTRN, NGM, PNC, QEP, TKAGY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 19th:

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €61.00 ($70.93) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a neutral rating.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a buy rating.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €240.00 ($279.07) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was downgraded by analysts at Warburg Research to a hold rating.

