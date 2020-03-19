Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 19th (ASCL, BDEV, BWY, CRST, HLMA, IBST, MOR, NG, PCRFY, PGNY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 19th:

Ascential (LON:ASCL) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 460 ($6.05).

Get Ascential PLC alerts:

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has GBX 729 ($9.59) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 861 ($11.33).

Bellway (LON:BWY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has GBX 4,180 ($54.99) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,801 ($63.15).

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 388 ($5.10) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 481 ($6.33).

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 1,980 ($26.05) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,060 ($27.10).

Ibstock (LON:IBST) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 195 ($2.57) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 279 ($3.67).

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

National Grid (LON:NG) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 1,065 ($14.01) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,075 ($14.14).

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 352 ($4.63).

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,200 ($42.09).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 8,900 ($117.07) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 9,200 ($121.02).

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 206 ($2.71) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 243 ($3.20).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.