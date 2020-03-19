Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 19th (ASUR, BOY, ELM, ENIC, ESC, KFFB, MMMB, NBLX, NBRV, NGHC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 19th:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Asure Software Inc alerts:

Bodycote (LON:BOY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 775 ($10.19) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

Elementis (LON:ELM) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,690 ($22.23).

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 176 ($2.32).

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.