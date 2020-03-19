Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for G4S (GFS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for G4S (LON: GFS):

3/13/2020 – G4S was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 175 ($2.30).

3/13/2020 – G4S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/2/2020 – G4S had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – G4S had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – G4S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of LON:GFS traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting GBX 98.32 ($1.29). 15,111,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. G4S plc has a 12 month low of GBX 133.35 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from G4S’s previous dividend of $3.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. G4S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

In other news, insider Ashley Almanza sold 71,245 shares of G4S stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £69,107.65 ($90,907.20). Also, insider Tim Weller bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £90,100 ($118,521.44).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

