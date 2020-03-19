Analyzing AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) & Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of AlarmCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of AlarmCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Okta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AlarmCom and Okta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlarmCom 0 2 6 1 2.89 Okta 0 7 10 0 2.59

AlarmCom presently has a consensus price target of $68.89, suggesting a potential upside of 71.07%. Okta has a consensus price target of $144.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Given AlarmCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AlarmCom is more favorable than Okta.

Risk & Volatility

AlarmCom has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AlarmCom and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlarmCom 10.66% -194.90% 12.22% Okta -35.65% -50.48% -11.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlarmCom and Okta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlarmCom $502.36 million 3.91 $53.33 million $1.35 29.83 Okta $586.07 million 23.87 -$208.91 million ($1.39) -81.98

AlarmCom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlarmCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AlarmCom beats Okta on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

