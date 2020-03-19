Analyzing Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Pzena Investment Management (NASDAQ:PZN)

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Pzena Investment Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $3.18 million 8.05 -$2.46 million N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management $150.75 million 2.01 $8.46 million N/A N/A

Pzena Investment Management has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Pzena Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management 5.61% 14.63% 7.95%

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

