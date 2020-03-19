Analyzing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) & Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adesto Technologies and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies $83.49 million 3.16 -$21.44 million ($0.28) -30.64 Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 3.89 $853.60 million $5.71 13.53

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies. Adesto Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adesto Technologies and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies -21.81% -13.61% -5.58% Skyworks Solutions 25.02% 23.03% 19.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adesto Technologies and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies 0 7 1 0 2.13 Skyworks Solutions 0 7 20 0 2.74

Adesto Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.96, suggesting a potential upside of 39.42%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $117.49, suggesting a potential upside of 52.03%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Adesto Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Adesto Technologies has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Adesto Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

