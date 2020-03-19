Analyzing Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HBT Financial and Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

HBT Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 47.47%. Given HBT Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HBT Financial is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HBT Financial and Union Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $176.49 million 2.03 $66.86 million $3.43 3.80 Union Bankshares $41.65 million 1.87 $10.60 million N/A N/A

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial N/A N/A N/A Union Bankshares 16.33% 15.43% 1.31%

Dividends

HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. HBT Financial pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of HBT Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Union Bankshares beats HBT Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, agricultural and farmland, multi-family, and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, including financial planning to individuals, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial, investment management, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services; and specialized farm management, farmland sale, and crop insurance services, as well as originates and sells conventional residential mortgage loans. It operates 61 full-service and 3 limited-service branch locations. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides and commercial real estate loans; consumer loans; and municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; and residential real estate loans. In addition, it offers small business administration guaranteed, and residential construction and mortgage loans; online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services and cards; debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; home improvement loans and overdraft checking facility against preauthorized lines of credit; customer repurchase agreement sweeps; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. The company operates 18 banking offices, 2 loan centers, and various ATMs. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

