Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 48,840 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,840 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437,374 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. Masco’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.