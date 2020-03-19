Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 5,544 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

