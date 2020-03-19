Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,604,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,638,000 after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,263,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,853,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

