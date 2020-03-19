Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Pentair worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Pentair by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 763,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $193,986,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,681,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 185,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

