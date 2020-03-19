Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $996,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.80 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average of $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.