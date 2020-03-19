Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WY opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -147.73 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $31.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

