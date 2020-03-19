Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.