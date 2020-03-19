Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Arconic worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Arconic by 104.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arconic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

