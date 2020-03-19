Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.36% of Andersons worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,089,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after purchasing an additional 74,761 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,238 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Andersons by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Andersons Inc has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger acquired 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,196.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,497.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

