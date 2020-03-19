Andrew Irvine Buys 75,000 Shares of Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Stock

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) insider Andrew Irvine acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £107,250 ($141,081.29).

Shares of FSV stock opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.86) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 245.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.12. The stock has a market cap of $406.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62. Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 280.50 ($3.69).

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

