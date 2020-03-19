Andrew S. Chang Buys 35,841 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) CFO Andrew S. Chang acquired 35,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $594,960.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 2,320,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

