Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Insider Purchases $191,963.17 in Stock

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) insider Michael Fierman bought 15,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,963.17.

FINS traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 29,162 shares during the period.

