ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). ANGI Homeservices reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. BidaskClub cut ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Benchmark began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,259.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $36,597.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,501.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,950 shares of company stock worth $251,631 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $18.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.77.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.