Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.77% from the stock’s current price.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,610 ($21.18) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,220.63 ($29.21).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 1,102.20 ($14.50) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,698.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,941.49. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,533.20 ($20.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other Anglo American news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.