Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AR opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $344.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

