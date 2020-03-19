Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Anthem worth $122,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $186.61 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

