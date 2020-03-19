Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 750 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 887.50 ($11.67).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 667.80 ($8.78) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 792.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 871.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 656.60 ($8.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

