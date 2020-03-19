Apergy (NYSE:APY) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Apergy (NYSE:APY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APY. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

APY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.54. Apergy has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apergy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth $4,757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apergy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apergy by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 85,522 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Apergy by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

