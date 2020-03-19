Apex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,281.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Apex has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $637,730.46 and approximately $13,281.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003647 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Bitbns and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.