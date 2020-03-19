Aphria (TSE:APHA) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Aphria (TSE:APHA) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

APHA has been the topic of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their price target on Aphria from C$12.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$11.00 to C$10.30 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

Get Aphria alerts:

Shares of APHA stock traded up C$0.36 on Thursday, reaching C$3.40. 5,118,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,229. Aphria has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $825.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.52.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.