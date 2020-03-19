AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC and IDEX. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $123,271.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.02519578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00198276 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00036478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

