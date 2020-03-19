Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Destination Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $21,268,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 190,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,384,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $993,818,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.44.

Shares of AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

