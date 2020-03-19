Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Utah Retirement Systems’ Largest Position

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Apple were worth $249,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.78. 67,775,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,710,676. The company has a market capitalization of $1,092.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.