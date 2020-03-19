APR Coin (APR) Market Capitalization Tops $24,423.26

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $24,423.26 and $12.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APR Coin has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4,307.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.21 or 0.04502898 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00018897 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000555 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,741,026 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.