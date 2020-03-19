AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

A number of research firms have commented on WAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AquaVenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AquaVenture by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AquaVenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AquaVenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAAS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.36. 39,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,550. The stock has a market cap of $851.67 million, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.