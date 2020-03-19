Aragon Achieves Market Cap of $21.58 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00011023 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitfinex, AirSwap and HitBTC. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and $2.06 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.02542921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00197843 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 74.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,615,203 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GOPAX, AirSwap, IDEX, Liqui, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

