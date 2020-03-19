Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

ARDX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 696,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,678. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $323.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

