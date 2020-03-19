Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.36% of Ares Capital worth $28,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,561,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,666,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1,727.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,327 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,698,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 374,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,480 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,462,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.07%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

