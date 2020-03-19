Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $57,548.18 and approximately $58,472.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

