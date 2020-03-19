Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Arista Networks stock traded up $9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.00. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,879. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.07. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.89 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

